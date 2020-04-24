Warm and breezy weather returns today before another round of scattered strong storms moves through Saturday afternoon.
Later today, a few showers stick around in the mountains as an otherwise partly cloudy sky develops with highs reaching the 70s and a strong breeze.
Saturday starts generally dry, but a few scattered storms are expected in the afternoon and evening. These storms won't be widespread but could be locally severe with hail, high winds, and an isolated tornado.
Sunday clears up and brings sunshine! Highs will rebound back into the 70s. Quiet weather sticks around into early next week before the next chance of rain returns Wednesday.
