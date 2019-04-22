A sunny sky and above average temperatures settle in for a good chunk of the week before showers return by Friday.
This morning, a fully clear sky allows temperatures to sit in the 40s area-wide, so prepare for a bit of an early chill. Throughout the day, gorgeous weather with highs in the middle and upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky continue, with a calm wind for the Upstate and a bit more of a breeze in the mountains.
We'll see the mercury rise into the lower and middle 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to a southerly wind shift. Sunshine lingers Tuesday, with a few passing clouds and a small mountain rain chance on Wednesday.
A few more clouds will build in on Thursday which will cool the mountains back down to the mid-70s while the Upstate stays in the lower 80s. Isolated rain showers pop up, but won't wash out the day.
Showers will continue intermittently on Friday, with a few thunderstorms as well, but doesn't seem like it would be a blockbuster severe storm system at this point.
That will leave us dry next weekend, but a bit cooler with highs in the middle and upper 70s with a good amount of sunshine.
