Storm chances will go down for the rest of the week, with temps near normal for this time of year. Scattered storms return late in the weekend, and stick around into next week.
Expect partly cloudy skies and mild temps overnight. Thursday is looking hot and mostly dry, with highs in the low 90s for the Upstate and mid 80s in western North Carolina. Most of the rain will stay south of us.
Friday is looking hot and humid with highs reaching 92 in the Upstate and 86 for the mountains, which is a couple degrees above normal for this time of year. Rain chance should remain fairly low to wrap up the week.
Isolated storms will be possible late Saturday with highs in the low 90s in the Upstate and mid 80s for the mountains. Moisture will begin to push in on Sunday, with a better rain chance developing by the afternoon. Highs will still warm to 96-91 area-wide.
Scattered storms will be possible each afternoon next week, with highs back in the 80s area-wide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.