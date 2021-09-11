High pressure that is providing our beautiful weather is beginning to slide to the east, as a result our flow will turn more to the south increasing the temperatures and humidity.
For tonight, we're looking at mostly clear skies and pleasant temperatures. By morning, lows will be in the low 60s in the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains, where some patchy fog is possible early Sunday.
The weekend ends on a nice note, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures a tad warmer with higher humidity, but still not feeling too bad. Highs will be in the mid 80s in the Upstate with cooler lower 80s in the mountains. At night, under mostly clear skies, temperatures will bottom out in the mid 60s for the Upstate and near 60 in the mountains by Monday morning.
For Monday and Tuesday the heat and humidity increase, but we remain dry. Highs will be near 90 for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s.
Shower and storm chances increase beginning Wednesday, with isolated showers and storms, with a slightly bigger coverage of rain Thursday into next weekend. Highs will be in the 80s, some upper 70s in the mountains on Friday. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.