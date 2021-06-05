We're looking at a warm and moist pattern the next several days. Pretty typical for summer. We'll see a daily threat for showers and T-Storms with some heavy rain and gusty winds with some.
For tonight there will still be some lingering showers and T-Storms. Lows will be in the upper 60s for the Upstate and low 60s in the mountains with muggy conditions.
On Sunday we'll see similar conditions to Saturday with increasing showers and T-Storms with the heating of the day. It will be quite muggy with highs in the mid 80s for the Upstate and near 80 in the mountains. For Sunday night there could be a few lingering showers and T-Storms with lows in the upper 60s for the Upstate and low 60s in the mountains.
For Monday through Wednesday expect mostly cloudy skies with daily chances of showers and T-Storms. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s and low 80s in the mountains. It will feel warmer with the humidity. Lows at night will be in the 60s.
The end of the week into the weekend turns hotter as the chances for storms decrease. We'll see isolated storm chances with highs in the upper 80s for the Upstate, but feeling like 90s with the humidity. The mountains will see highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows at night will be in the 60s.
