For the overnight hours we're looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies with areas of fog developing late tonight into Sunday morning. There could be a few stray showers across the higher terrain late tonight and Sunday morning. Lows will be mild with lows in the upper 60s to around 70 for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
For Sunday and Monday, morning clouds and fog will give way to partly cloudy skies with a few showers or storm possible, especially in the mountains. High temperatures will be close to average, with upper 80s in the Upstate and low to mid 80s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s to around 70.
For Tuesday, a weak tropical wave will pass to our south, giving us a slightly better chance for showers and storms, with upper 80s in the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. Wednesday and Thursday will bring a slightly lower chance for showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s in the Upstate and with low to mid 80s for the mountains. At night lows will be near 70 for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
Rain and storm chances increase Friday into the 4th of July holiday weekend. A slow moving cold front will trigger numerous showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s for the Upstate with low 80s in the mountains.
