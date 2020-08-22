For the overnight hours expect partly skies with areas of patchy fog. Expect low temperatures in the 60s.
On Sunday we're looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 30-40% chance of showers and T-Storms..especially in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s for the Upstate and lows 80s for the mountains.
For the week ahead we're looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 20-40% chance of showers and storms. Some tropical moisture from "Laura" and "Marco" could bump up those percentages. Highs will be in the 80s with close to 90 and cooler low to mid 80s for the mountains.
In the Tropics we're looking at two tropical storms..Marco and Laura. Marco is located in the southern Gulf of Mexico and Laura is located near the Dominican Republic. Both systems will parallel each other or cross paths in the Gulf of Mexico. They're expected to make landfall Tuesday or Wednesday near New Orleans. It appears much of the moisture from the system will stay well west of our area. But we'll have to watch it.
