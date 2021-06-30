Happy Wednesday everyone! We hope you had a great start to the week and we welcome you to the halfway point.
Areas of fog today, will lift by the afternoon giving us a good mix of sun and clouds. Expect a typical June summer weather day with temperatures close to average, and a few pop up showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will be near 90 degrees for the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains. At night temperatures only dip to around 70 in the Upstate and the middle 60s in the mountains.
On Thursday a cold front moves closer. Most of the day will end up dry, but later into the afternoon and evening, chances for showers and storms increase. Highs reach the 80s to near 90 across the board. The Mountains have a better chance for rain Thursday but overnight the rain will pick up in intensity. Scattered to widespread showers and a few storms will roll through across the region overnight.
Friday, the start of the long holiday weekend featuring July 4th , looks to be a wet day with a cold front coming through. Numerous showers and storms are expected to develop with much cooler temperatures. Highs will reach the Lows 70s to lower 80s and at night will be in the 60s as the sky begins to clear.
Showers diminish to just 20% on Saturday, with a beautiful 4th of July in store for Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 80s both days, with upper 70s and lower 80s in the mountains.
