Isolated fog and temperatures in the 60s to low 70s start the day, with the afternoon bringing back typical summer conditions with temperatures near normal, and a few pop up showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will be near 90 for the Upstate and mid-80s in the mountains. At night temperatures only dip to around 70 in the Upstate and mid-60s in the mountains.
On Thursday a cold front moves closer. Most of the day will end up dry, but later into the afternoon and evening, chances for showers and storms increases. Highs reach the 80s to near 90 across the board. Thursday night, some scattered to widespread showers and a few storms will roll through, with a very low risk for severe weather as of now.
Friday, the start of the 4th holiday weekend, looks to be a wet day with the cold front coming through, with numerous showers and T-Storms. Highs will be cooler with low 80s in the Upstate and mid to upper 70s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s as the sky begins to clear.
Showers diminish to just 20% on Saturday, with a beautiful 4th of July in store for Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-80s both days, with upper 70s and low 80s in the mountains, with lows at night in the 60s, some 50s in the mountains.
