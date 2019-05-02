Warmth, humidity, and clouds come and go with small rain chances ahead of the next system poised to impact the area with rain and storms from Friday into part of the weekend.
Temperatures sit mild this morning in the 50s to lower 60s, with some passing clouds. Throughout the day, a partly cloudy sky will turn mostly sunny toward the late afternoon with highs reaching the low 80s across the area. A stray storm could pop up in western NC, while most areas stay dry.
Friday ends the week warm in the low to mid-80s, with spotty showers and a few storms on and off throughout the day. Expect more clouds than sunshine.
Saturday looks to begin on a relatively dry note, but organized rain and thunderstorms will move through during the second half of the day into Saturday night. Highs stay in the 70s to lower 80s with the impending rain.
A leftover shower or two is possible Sunday morning, but overall turns much nicer with sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s.
Next week looks to start dry before another chance for rain by mid-week.
