Warm and mostly dry weather will stick around this weekend, before rain chances increase into next week. Highs will stay cooler than normal for this time of year.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 60s. Saturday is looking like a really nice summer day, with only a small rain threat in the mountains. Highs will be near 88 in the Upstate and 82 in western North Carolina. Mountains could get a storm between 2-8PM, but Upstate should stay dry.
A carbon copy of Saturday’s weather is expected for Sunday. Upstate will be warm and mostly dry, while the mountains could see a rogue storm or two.
Next week we will have a better chance for rain, mainly by Wednesday. A moist southerly air flow will develop, and that could help spark off a few PM storms. We will also be watching a front to our north that could increase our rain threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.