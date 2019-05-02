(FOX Carolina) - Warm and muggy weather will last through early in the weekend, with storm chances increasing! Expect spotty storms on Friday, with a better chance by late Saturday.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and humid with lows in the 60s. Friday will start with a few clouds, then afternoon will bring scattered showers and t-storms. Highs will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s area-wide. Any storms that develop should fade after sunset.
Friday night into Saturday morning should be dry, so early Saturday will be the best time to get outside! Saturday afternoon a front will approach and kick off showers and t-storms. A few could pack damaging wind, so if the skies darken be sure to get yourself and your family inside.
Rain will taper off Saturday night, leaving a clearing day for Sunday. By the afternoon it will be sunny with highs in the low 80s for Cinco De Mayo!
