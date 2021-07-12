With classic July air flow coming out of the south and southwest, a daily chance for spotty to scattered rain and storms will take over this week. You can expect some morning sun each day as the soupy, humid air sparks afternoon and evening storms.
This morning starts with sun and clouds and a brief shower before midday. The afternoon reaches 88 in the Upstate and 83 in the mountains, with spotty storms late in the day. The severe threat remains low, but downpours and frequent lightning stay possible. Tuesday follows suit, with better coverage of PM storms.
Midweek looks to dry out briefly, with only a 20-30% chance for storms late in the day, as highs reach back to 90 degrees with a little more sun.
Thursday into the weekend, unsettled hot and humid air in the 80s continues, along with a 40-50% chance for storms each day. Most will come in the afternoon and evening.
Sunday won't totally dry out, but should be a little less frequent on storm chances in the afternoon.
