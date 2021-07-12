For the overnight hours we're looking at showers and T-Storms diminishing. Overnight lows will be near 70 in the Upstate, with mid 60s in the mountains.
For Tuesday and Wednesday we're looking at a slight chance for showers and T-Storms, about a 20-30% coverage. It will be quite warm and humid, with highs new 90 in the Upstate and mid 80s for the mountains.
Thursday, Friday, and this weekend expect more unsettled weather with hot and humid conditions. Temperatures return to the 80s and lower 90s, with a 40-50% chance for storms each day. Most will come in the afternoon and evening, but no washouts are anticipated at this time. Overnight lows will be near 70 in the Upstate and mid 60s for the mountains.
Remember if thunder roars, go indoors and don't forget to download the free Fox Carolina News App!
