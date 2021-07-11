For tonight expect a few showers and T-Storms, but most of us remain dry. There could be areas of fog by sunrise. Lows will be near 70 in the Upstate with mid 60s in the mountains.
For the week ahead we will be stuck in a persistent pattern of afternoon showers and T-Storms. The main threat will be torrential rain and gusty winds. There will be a 30-40% coverage of showers and storms. The exception would be Wednesday when there will be a 20% coverage of showers and storms.
It will be muggy, with highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 in the Upstate and low to mid 80s for the mountains. At night we'll see drier conditions with lows near 70 in the Upstate and mid 60s for the mountains.
It looks like the unsettled weather continues into next weekend with scattered showers and T-Storms and temperatures around 90.
