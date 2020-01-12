Warm and soggy weather is expected as a stalled front lingers over the western Carolinas over the next few days as temperatures stay above average.
Clouds will build back in tonight along with spotty showers moving in from the south as lows hit the upper 40s to middle 50s.
Expect on and off showers throughout the day Monday with highs in the middle 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
Rain coverage will likely pick up Monday night and into a good chunk of Tuesday with highs in the 60s to near 70.
On and off rain will continue into Wednesday and Thursday with slightly less coverage expected on Thursday as highs stay ion the 60s and low 70s.
The front should finally move south which will dry the area up by Friday which will result in some sun and highs back in the 50s.
Another cold front will sweep through next Saturday which will bring scattered showers to the area, and a much drier Sunday.
