The warm and dry conditions will stick around through this week, making drought conditions worsen! The tropics are staying active, but there are no immediate U.S. concerns.
This morning is starting mainly clear with temperatures generally in the 60s, though a few warmer and cooler spots are out there. Mostly sunshine today will warm the afternoon well into the 80s, touching 90 degrees in a few areas.
Thursday will bring a hotter today with low 90s expected in the Upstate while the mountains see a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. For now, these aren't expected to impact the greater Upstate.
Friday, the weekend, and early next week offer up little to no hope for much rain, if any at all. Temperatures stay well above average for late September.
We are poised to see one of the warmest and driest Septembers on record. The one benefit to this will be our fall foliage, which will be bright and beautiful thanks to the dry conditions present.
As for the tropics, Lorezno will remain a non-issue for the United States throughout its tenure. Karen will need to be watched this weekend and next week as it meanders in the Atlantic.
