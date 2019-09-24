Our warm and dry conditions will stick around through this week, making drought conditions worsen! We’ll also we watching the tropics as Jerry, Karen and Lorenzo will be churning in the Atlantic and Caribbean.
Tonight will bring clearing skies, with lows dropping to 65 in the Upstate and 58 for the mountains. Wednesday looks sunny with highs in the mid 80s for the Upstate and near 80 for the mountains.
Thursday might bring a few isolated showers for the mountains, but Upstate will only notice a few clouds.
We’ll keep conditions dry and warm all week long, and that will contribute to our current drought situation. Right now portions of the Upstate are in moderate drought, and that could worsen by late week.
We are poised to see one of the warmest and driest Septembers on record. The one benefit to this will be our fall foliage, which will be bright and beautiful thanks to the dry conditions present.
As for the tropics, there is nothing immediately threatening, but Karen will need to be watched as it could approach the east coast early next week. The storm looks fairly week throughout, and may not hold together long enough to impact the U.S.
