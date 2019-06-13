(FOX Carolina) - A strong breeze today ushers in clearing skies and gorgeous conditions for the days ahead. The next good rain chance holds off until next week.
Isolated showers this morning, mainly in the mountains, will slowly clear today. Temperatures start in the 50s, and reach 83 for the Upstate and 76 in the mountains. By the end of the day, few clouds to full sunshine is expected, along with a strong breeze building in from the west-northwest at 10-20 miles per hour. Higher elevations could see gusts up to 25 miles per hour.
Friday morning starts out chilly, with temperatures in the 40s to mid-50s, but with all sunshine, highs rebound beautifully into a "perfect 10" day in the 70s to 80 degrees. Saturday continues with sunshine and highs warming back into the low and mid-80s.
Pop-up afternoon showers and storms become a possibility on Father's Day, but shouldn't become too much of an issue as most areas stay dry. Expect the heat to build, reaching near 90 by the end of the weekend.
Afternoon rain and storm chances will gradually increase from early to mid next week with highs well into the 80s, but washout rain is not expected.
