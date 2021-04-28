Happy Wednesday everyone! We hope you are enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures. After another glorious weather day yesterday, we can expect a similar weather story today. We break down the forecast below.
That blue sky is bright and beautiful once again! With all the sunshine temperatures will warm up into the lower and middle 80s for the Upstate with temperatures spiking in the lower 80s for the Mountains. About 10 degrees warmer for this time of year. We stay mostly clear tonight with lows dropping into the 50s and 60s.
This great weather trend will last through Thursday, so one more day. Featuring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures stay very warm into the lower and middle 80s.
Shower chances return Friday. Expect rain to be on and off throughout the day with slightly cooler temperatures from a frontal boundary. High temperatures will be back in the 70s for the Upstate and 60s to lower 70s in the Mountains.
Those temperatures will last through the weekend, but at least we will dry out and be left with sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday.
Another round of light rain will be possible early next week with warmer temperatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.