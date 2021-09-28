Happy Tuesday! We hope you had a great start of the new work-week! Plenty of sunshine is expected this week along with increasing temperatures. We break down your forecast below.
Through the day, gorgeous weather continues. Those few clouds this morning will move out by the afternoon aiding in plentiful sunshine! Highs stretch a little above average, reaching the lower to middle 80s in the Upstate and upper 70s in the Mountains. All with low humidity. Tonight drops back to the 50s to 60 degrees with clear skies.
Tomorrow, temperatures will be at the warmest for the 7-day forecast. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s in the Upstate and lower 80s in the mountains under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Lows again will drop into the 50s and 60s. Thursday will follow suit.
Cooler temperatures (by a couple of degrees) will gradually settle in Friday through the weekend behind a cold front. Skies will remain mainly sunny with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s in the Upstate and middle to upper 70s in western North Carolina.
Hurricane Sam is churning in the Atlantic and will miss the US. Sam will curve north and possibly threaten Bermuda over the weekend.
