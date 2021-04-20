One more gorgeous day with seasonable warmth ahead of a chilly blast of air for the latter half of the week. The mountains especially, but even parts of the Upstate could see frost/freeze concerns Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Today shapes up beautifully starting in the 40s to low 50s, and reaching the 60s to mid-70s in the afternoon with sun & clouds. The breeze picks up late in the day, gusting to 20 mph out of the southwest. Tonight drops into the 40s and 50s.
As a strong cold front moves through Wednesday, it could trigger some showers in the mountains with dry conditions in the Upstate. High peaks could even see brief snow showers as colder air pushes in behind the front. Generally, expect sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s in the Upstate and upper 50s in the mountains.
It will be much colder with temperatures dipping into the mid-30s by Thursday morning for the Upstate and upper 20s in the mountains. A frost/freeze threat is likely at that time, so make sure you cover your garden and plants.
Thursday will be cooler, but sunny, with highs in the mid-60s in the Upstate and upper 50s in the mountains. Thursday night will be another cold one with lows in the 30s with the chance of another frost and freeze.
Friday holds on to the dry weather for one more day, with passing clouds and highs in the 60s, but rain takes over for Saturday. Highs stay in the lower to mid-60s on Saturday with rain that could be heavy at times. Showers taper off overnight, and allow Sunday to turn sunny with highs back in the 70s.
