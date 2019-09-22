Our warm and dry weather pattern looks to continue into the week ahead with barely a drop of rain in sight!
Patchy fog is possible in the mountains overnight tonight, otherwise the sky will stay clear with lows in the middle 50s to lower 60s.
Lots of sunshine is on tap in the Upstate with highs in the upper 80s while the mountains see a few clouds and highs in the middle 80s.
A brief shower or two is possible along the NC/TN border Monday night as a weak front sweeps through, but safe to say most of its moisture will be gone by the time it gets any further.
Another small chance for showers arrives on Thursday with the passage of another weak front.
Other than that, conditions will stay dry and afternoon temperatures will stay in the 80s this week into next weekend.
