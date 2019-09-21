Our warm dry stretch is set to continue for quite a while longer which has resulted in minor drought conditions in most of the western Carolinas.
Lows tonight will be in the middle 50s in the mountains to lower 60s in the Upstate with patchy fog developing in the mountain valleys early Sunday morning.
Expect more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
That type of weather will be in place for most of next week as our ridge of high pressure stays strong.
A couple of weak fronts will approach the mountains Monday and Thursday whichwill could bring a brief shower or three to the NC/TN border.
Other than that, dry conditions will persist along with the heat with highs staying just below 90 in the Upstate.
