Clear and chilly this morning, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost is possible in the mountains. Highs return to above-average levels today, and again tomorrow, under sunny skies. Temperatures reach the mid-70s for the Upstate, and lower 70s in the mountains. Overnights will stay in the 40s to almost 50 degrees.
A cold front approaches the region on Thursday kicking off some rain showers mainly in the afternoon, and they will linger into the overnight and early Friday as well. There could be some thunder, though severe weather threats appear low. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s, with lows in the 40s.
The weekend turns colder with lingering clouds Saturday, and isolated mountain rain to wintry mix on Sunday. Highs stay cool in the 50s, with overnight frost and freeze potential.
