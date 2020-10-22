Warmer than normal temps will remain for the rest of the week, with some clouds from time to time. This weekend will bring a chance for some rain late Saturday into Sunday as a front moves in.
Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows down to 57-62, which is very mild for this time of year.
Humidity is up, so it will feel more like spring than fall outside on Friday! Highs will warm to 73-78 area-wide, under a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Showers move in Saturday, first for the mountains and then later in the Upstate. Best chance for rain comes between 5-10PM for Upstate spots as it looks now.
A few showers could linger into Sunday, with an isolated t-storms south of I85 as the front works its way through.
Next week looks mild for the first half, then showers are back with another front toward mid-week. Some heavy rain is possible so stay tuned to the forecast! This could usher in some chilly air close to Halloween, so stay tuned!
