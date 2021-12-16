Temperatures soar well above normal for Friday and Saturday, with showers moving in for the first half of the weekend. Cooler weather arrives on Sunday.
Expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 48-52 range tonight. Friday will be mostly cloudy but still warm with highs near 70 area-wide, only a few degrees shy of record heat.
Showers move in Friday night into Saturday. Temps will warm into the 60s Saturday with off and on rain. Rain should be fairly light for the most part, and will clear by Saturday night.
Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 50s, so it will feel more like December! We’ll begin next week with sunshine and 50s, but a system could bring in some clouds and spotty showers by Tuesday.
