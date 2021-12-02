Milder air will stick around for the next few days! Expect highs in the 70s toward the weekend, with a cool-down ahead for early next week.
Friday brings more sun and even warmer temps! Highs will reach 74 for the Upstate and 68 in the mountains.
Saturday stays warm, but cooler air arrives Saturday night into Sunday. Highs will drop back into the 50s and 60s.
A small chance for rain will start next week, then another shot at rain toward Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.