Happy Friday! We hope you have had a great week so far. We are almost to the weekend!
It has been beautiful this week seeing bright skies with temperatures trending above average.
Temperatures today are expected to jump into the middle and upper 70s and that warm air will stay through the middle of next week.
We'll see light rain returning to the Mountains in a few locations today, but there is a greater chance of rain this weekend. No washout weather is expected, but rain will be scattered starting late Saturday and throughout the day on Sunday.
The start of next week will feature sunshine, before a cold front moves through which is expected to bring us more rain towards the end of next week.
