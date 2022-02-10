More mild and pleasant weather is in store for Friday and most of Saturday! Clouds increase Saturday night ahead of a cold front for Sunday.
Tonight will be chilly in the 30s once again, but Friday will bring a spring-like feel! Highs will warm to 64 in the Upstate and 60 in the mountains.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with winds picking up toward late day. Expect highs in the 60s area-wide, then cold air pushes in Saturday night. A few mountain snow showers are possible early Sunday, and a quick sprinkle could happen in the Upstate. Clearing skies are on tap for Sunday, but it will be much cooler in the 40s and 50s.
Next week will be sunny and cool, with highs in the 40s for the mountains and 50s for the Upstate through mid-week. Rain is likely toward the end of the week.
