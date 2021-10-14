Very warm temperatures are in store for Friday, but a cool down will be upon us this weekend! A few showers are possible on Saturday, before a fall chill arrives for Sunday into Monday. Temps will be 10-15 degrees below normal for this time of year.
Tonight will be mild, with lows in the mid 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s for the mountains under mostly clear skies. Sunny skies are in store for Friday with summery temps! Highs will push into the mid 80s for the Upstate and right around 80 for the mountains.
Clouds increase Saturday night ahead of a few showers during the day Saturday. Rain chance will be only 20% for the Upstate and 40% in the mountains. A breezy will pick up through the day, with highs staying in the 70s.
Saturday night will be chilly, especially compared to previous nights! Expect a low of 49 in the Upstate and 41 for the mountains.
Sunday will be gorgeous, with sunny skies and highs in the 60s for most spots! Sunday night will bring another chill with lows in the 40s.
Crisp and cool fall weather will continue into next week! Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for Monday into Tuesday!
