(FOX CAROLINA) Summery weather conditions will last into this weekend, even as we usher in fall officially on Saturday! Clouds will increase, and so will our rain chances, into next week.
Tonight is looking mild and clear with lows dropping to the upper 60s in the Upstate and low 60s for the mountains. Friday will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s and only a 20% chance for rain. Weather should cooperate for high school football, now that its finally back on Friday night!
This weekend will be warm with highs in the mid 80s, which is a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Rain chances will remain minimal, but the mountains could see a few showers pop by late Sunday.
A cold front approaches into next week, and that will help boost our rain chances and cloud cover. That will also bring temps down to more normal levels for early fall.
As for the tropics, we’re watching 2 disturbances right now, but both have a very small chance of becoming tropical storms or hurricanes. One is near the Caribbean and the other in the northern Atlantic. Neither are considered a threat to the U.S. at this point.
