Saturday is looking very warm with highs in the upper 80s for the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains. A few showers and storms will pop up late day, but it won’t be a washout. A great pool or lake day indeed!
Sunday will become a bit more humid, with showers and storms popping after 3PM. Lightning and heavy downpours will be the main threats. Highs will be very warm in the upper 80s for the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains.
Monday looks like a repeat of Sunday, with afternoon storms and warm/muggy conditions. That pattern will stick in place through middle of the week, with the best chance for any rain being between 3-8PM each day. It should get a bit drier late in the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.