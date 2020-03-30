We'll experience one last warm day before temperatures plummet and rain returns. Slow improvement returns before the end of the week.
Partly to mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s. Clouds linger with a peek or two of sunshine today, as highs reach 78 Upstate and 70 in the mountains. A strong breeze builds in the higher elevations, gusting upwards of 20 mph.
A few stray showers are possible tonight, but most areas stay dry with lows in the 40s and low 50s.
Expect an overall dreary day Tuesday as showers become more widespread with highs only reaching the middle to upper 50s. Showers will likely continue Tuesday night and possibly briefly Wednesday morning.
Things should dry out Wednesday through the end of the week with temperatures gradually warming back into the 60s and lower 70s.
A few showers return to the area next weekend, mainly on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.