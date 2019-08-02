A few storms will be possible each afternoon through this weekend and into early next week. Highs will stay slightly below normal for this time of year!
Tonight expected scattered showers and isolated storms with lows in the 60s. Saturday will be warm and muggy, with variable cloudiness. Highs will warm to 86 for the Upstate and 81 in the mountains with about a 50% chance for PM storms. Any storm that forms could produce dangerous lightning and heavy rainfall.
Sunday looks similar to Saturday, just a touch warmer with highs near 90 for Upstate spots. Once again we will see storms bubble up in the afternoon.
The higher storm coverage will last into Monday and Tuesday before conditions dry out a bit. We will go back to our typical 20% chance for rain by middle of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.