Our heat and humidity will stick around for few more days, which will fuel more rain and storm coverage by the middle of the week.
More clouds will build in over night tonight along with patchy fog in the mountain valleys and lows in the middle 60s to lower 70s.
Expect a few more clouds Monday, which will keep highs in the middle and upper 80s with isolated storms developing later in the day.
Tuesday will bring scattered thunderstorms during the evening, which could even produce damaging wind and large hail.
We'll have that similar chance on Wednesday as highs stay near 90 degrees in the Upstate.
As the front causing the storms moves past the area, lingering showers and storms remain possible in the Upstate on Thursday.
Temperatures will slightly drop into the upper 80s by the end of the week into next weekend.
Moisture from the south will still allow for spotty daily thunderstorms Friday through next weekend.
