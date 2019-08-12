Our heat and humidity will stick around for few more days, which will fuel rain and storm coverage by the middle of the week.
This morning begins nicely, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 60s to mid-70s. Highs reach the 80s to 90 degrees today, which is just slightly above average, with small chances for late day pop-up storms.
Tuesday will bring dry weather early, and then a round of scattered thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong producing damaging wind and large hail. Much of this will fade late into the night, though an isolated few storms could last up until the midnight hours.
Wednesday looks to bring the most widespread rain and storms for the week, mainly during the afternoon as a front approaches. Highs stay in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Once that front passes, we'll see a good amount more sunshine for Thursday and Friday, though a lingering shower or storm will stay possible.
Temperatures will slightly drop into the upper 80s by the end of the week into next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.