Sunday will be warm and muggy with a few afternoon storms as a few days next week look to behave in a similar manner.
A few storms are possible this evening, but the rest of the night will be dry, but with some fog and lows in the middle to upper 60s.
Sunday will bring some fog in the morning followed by highs in the lower and middle 80s and scattered afternoon and evening storms.
Monday will be almost identical to Sunday, but that will leave us dry on Tuesday with highs closer to 90 in the Upstate.
Another round of pop-up late day storms will move through on Wednesday, which should leave us drier for the end of the week.
Things then heat up Thursday through next weekend with highs around 90 in the Upstate with just a slight chance at a PM storm or two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.