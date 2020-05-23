Expect another hot and muggy day Sunday with scattered late day rain and thunderstorms before the heat backs off Memorial Day.
Expect some areas of fog tonight with lows in the lower and middle 60s.
After some fog to start, some sun will allow temperatures to reach the 80s to near 90 during the afternoon.
A few thunderstorms will begin firing up during the early afternoon in the mountains before a few move into the Upstate later in the evening with the off chance at a strong or severe storm or two.
A similar chance for rain and storms will exit on Memorial Day Monday with highs in the middle 70s to lower 80s.
Rain chances will become more isolated Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s.
Afternoon storm chances will eventually increase towards later next week into next weekend as highs rise back into the 80s.
