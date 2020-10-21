Warmer than normal temps will remain for the rest of the week, with some clouds from time to time. This weekend will bring a chance for some rain late Saturday into Sunday as a front moves in.
Partly cloudy and mild conditions are expected tonight, with lows dropping to 55-60 area-wide. Patchy fog will be possible early, then a mix of clouds and sunshine through Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 70s for the Upstate and mid 70s in the mountains.
More of the same is expected for Friday. A stray shower is possible, but most areas will stay dry.
Saturday will bring more clouds, but temps will still remain in the 70s and above normal for late October. Showers will push through late Saturday into Sunday, but they will be spotty in nature.
Next week looks mild for the first half, then showers are back with another front toward mid-week. This could usher in some chilly air close to Halloween, so stay tuned!
