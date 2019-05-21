Warm weather will continue through the middle of the week before heat levels rise for the Memorial Day weekend.
This morning is starting much more comfortable thanks to drier air - temperatures sit in the 50s and 60s but will rise quickly into the 80s to near 90 degrees with nearly full sun today.
Clouds increase Wednesday, and a few isolated showers or even a storm are possible as heat levels come down slightly into the low 80s.
The rest of the week and into the weekend - rising heat concerns dominate the headlines as afternoon highs head for the low 90s across the Upstate with little to no rain. Isolated pop-up storms are possible in the mountains Saturday - Monday with highs in the mid 80s.
