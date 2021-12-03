Warm temperatures stick around until late this weekend, then showers return to the forecast next week.
Saturday stays warm with highs in the low 70s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains. Cooler air arrives Saturday night into Sunday. Highs will drop back into the 50s and 60s across the area.
A small chance for rain will start next week, mainly for Monday morning in the mountains and the afternoon for the Upstate. We’ll see a lull in the rain Tuesday, ahead of some more significant downpours into Wednesday and Thursday. Winter weather is possible up in the mountains of NC, so we’ll be watching the system closely!
