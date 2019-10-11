Looking like a two-part weekend, with warmer, drier weather for Saturday, then cooler and soggier weather in store for Sunday.
Saturday will be warmer than normal for this time of year, with a breeze picking up through the day as a front approaches. Highs will warm to 82 in the Upstate and 74 for the mountains. Clouds will increase after 3PM in the mountains, while the Upstate will stay mostly clear through the day.
Showers push in for Sunday, all along a frontal boundary that will be pushing across the area. Rain chance sits at about 40% right now, so it doesn’t look like a total washout.
We would really use whatever rain does fall, as parts of our area have gotten into severe and extreme drought from the lack of rain since late August.
Seasonably cool temps are ahead next week, with another opportunity for some rain coming on Tuesday and Wednesday!
