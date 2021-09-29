Temperatures start near 60 degrees, but warm up even more today with mid to upper 80s expected, with a lot of sunshine once again. The mountains will be a bit cooler, in the low 80s. Tonight drops into the 50s and low 60s. Tomorrow brings similar conditions, with abundant sunshine and temperatures again in the low to mid-80s. A cool front moves through Thursday, which will drop temps slightly.
Skies will remain mainly sunny to partly cloudy from Friday into the weekend, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s in the Upstate and middle to upper 70s in western North Carolina. Overnight lows will be in the 50s, with some low 60s across the Upstate.
Hurricane Sam is churning in the Atlantic and will miss the US. Sam will curve north and possibly threaten Bermuda over the weekend. Two more areas bear watching in the far-eastern Atlantic, as they could become named storms within 2-5 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.