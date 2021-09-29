Happy Wednesday! We hope you had a great week and we welcome you to the half-way point. We've seen beautiful weather lately and that wonderful summer-like stretch continues. We break down your forecast below.
Through the day, gorgeous weather continues. A great day is in store with warmer temperatures this afternoon; 80s expected region-wide along with a lot of sunshine! Tonight drops back to the 50s to 60 degrees with clear skies.
Tomorrow, temperatures will be at the warmest for the 7-day forecast. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s in the Upstate and lower 80s in the mountains under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Lows again will drop into the 50s and 60s.
Cooler temperatures will gradually settle in Friday through the weekend behind a cold front. Skies will remain mainly sunny with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s in the Upstate and middle to upper 70s in western North Carolina. Skies will remain mainly sunny to partly cloudy from Friday into the weekend with just a 20% chance of showers Sunday.
Next week get ready for cooler temperatures and more rain.
Hurricane Sam is spinning in the Atlantic and will miss the US. Sam will curve north and possibly threaten Bermuda over the weekend. Two more areas bear watching in the far-eastern Atlantic, as they could become named storms. We'll keep you posted.
