For the overnight hours we're looking at clear skies and cooler temperatures. Lows will be near 50 for the Upstate with mid 40s in the mountains.
Monday and Tuesday looks warm with low 80s for the Upstate and mid 70s in the mountains. There is a 20% chance for showers on Tuesday. At night we'll see lows in the low to 50s in the Upstate and mid to upper 40s in the mountains.
Wednesday shower chances increase to 30% with upper 70s for the Upstate and low 70s in the mountains. Lows Wednesday night will be in the upper 40s in the Upstate and low 40s in the mountains.
We'll see plenty of sunshine for Thursday and Friday and temperatures a little cooler. Highs will be in the low 70s across the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains. Lows will in the 40s in the Upstate and upper 30s and low 40s for the mountains.
For the weekend we could see a few showers, otherwise partly cloudy and highs in the low 70s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 40s.
