Warm weather will continue through the middle of the week before near-record heat settles in Memorial Day weekend.
A few showers remain possible this evening, but the rest of the night looks dry and mild with lows in the middle 50s to lower 60s.
Tuesday looks sunnier and warmer with highs in the upper 80s in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
Some clouds will build into the area on Wednesday and Thursday which will bring afternoon temperatures back into the lower and middle 80s with a slight chance for isolated showers.
Friday is when the serious heat moves in with highs reaching the middle 80s in the mountains and lower and middle 90s in the Upstate.
Saturday will be similar to Friday temperature-wise only with a slight chance at a pop-up storm or two in the mountains.
Sunday and Monday will bring that same isolated storm chance with highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to middle 90s in the Upstate.
