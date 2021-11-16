More sunshine and even warmer temperatures come tomorrow, with highs in the 60s and lower 70s.
For the overnight hours it will be milder than it has been, thanks to a southwest wind. Sky conditions will be mostly clear, great for viewing the Leonid meteor showers late tonight into Friday morning. Lows will be in the mid for the Upstate, with low 40s in the mountains.
For Thursday, a cold front moves through later in the day, with a few late day showers developing in the mountains, and a few could sneak into the Upstate. Otherwise, just expect a breezier day with passing clouds and highs in the low 70s, with mid to upper 60s in the mountains. Thursday night turns a bit cooler, with lows in the upper 30s, with low 30s in the mountains.
We end the week with mostly sunny skies for Friday, with highs in the upper 50s, low 50s in the mountains. Friday night will be cold under mostly clear skies, with lows in the 30s, upper 20s in the mountains.
For the weekend it will be cool and dry with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.