Rebounding temperatures for the next few days will stretch above normal for this time of year with plenty of sunshine! A small rain chance Thursday will usher back in cooler temps for Friday and the weekend.
This morning starts in the 30s for everyone, and even below freezing for parts of the mountains. Under a fully sunny sky, the chill wears off fast to highs i the upper 60s Upstate and low 60s in the mountains. Tonight doesn't get quite as cold, mainly in the low to mid-40s.
More sunshine and even warmer temperatures come tomorrow, with highs in the 60s and lower 70s.
As a cold front moves through late Thursday, with a few late day pockets of rain developing in the mountains, and a few could sneak into the Upstate. Otherwise, just expect a breezier day with passing clouds and highs in the 60s to low 70s. Thursday night turns a bit cooler, with lows near 40, and mid-30s in the mountains.
We end the week with mostly sunny skies for Friday, with highs from 50-60°. Friday night will be cold under mostly clear skies, with lows in the 30s, upper 20s in the mountains.
For the weekend it will be cool and dry with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s. An isolated shower could sneak in to the area late on Sunday evening.
