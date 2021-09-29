Warm and dry weather will be the rule into this weekend, ahead of showers to start the work week.
Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with lows near 60 in the Upstate and 55 for the mountains. Thursday will be sunny and warm, with highs back in the low to mid 80s area-wide.
Friday will be a touch cooler as a front moves through. Highs will only get to 78-82, with slightly lower humidity. This nice weather will stretch into the weekend as well.
Next week will bring a front that will slowly move through the area. It will bring scattered showers Monday, then a more widespread rain on Tuesday. Expect highs to cool off in the 70s with the increase in rain.
